Large investors see 20% correction within 2 years

Stocks will underperform in 2018, and are likely to see a major correction within 24 months, according to a survey conducted by Commonfund.

Over 200 endowments, pensions, and foundations participated in the survey. Trade wars and protectionism were the greatest threat to the global economy, followed by rising interest rates.

Emerging markets, private equity, venture capital and natural resources have a more promising outlook according to these investors.

ETFs: CRF, USA, SCHX, ZF, VV, FEX, JKD, EQL, EEH, IWL, FWDD, SYE, JHML, GSEW, ESGL, HUSV, CHGX, USSD, DUSA, USWD, BIBL, PMOM