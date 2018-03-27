ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on deck for IPO

Singapore-based ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is poised for its $86M U.S. debut.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops oncology therapies. Its lead candidate is small molecule varlitinib (ASLAN001), a pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor (pan-HER) targeting HER1, HER2 and HER4. Its value proposition is its high HER selectivity with fewer off-target effects and fewer unwanted side effects like GI toxicity.

Topline data from a pivotal study in biliary tract cancer should be available in 2019. Topline results from a Phase 2/3 study in gastric cancer are expected in H2 2018.

Candidate #2 is ASLAN003 which inhibits an enzyme called human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) which plays a key role the synthesis of nucleotides called pyrimidines and ATP, both essential for tumor growth and survival. Preliminary data from a Phase 2 study in AML should be available in H2.

2017 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 39.1 (+349.4%); Net Loss: (39.9) (-343.3%); Cash Burn: (34.1) (-488.0%).