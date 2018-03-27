Key Energy sees Q1 EBITDA margins 200-250 bps lower than Q4

Key Energy Services (KEG -1.9% ) is lower after saying it expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin to come in 200-250 bps lower than Q4 due to the impact of employment taxes, along with additional start-up costs and inefficiencies during the first two months of the quarter.

KEG believes adjusted EBITDA margins in Q2 will recover to the high single- or low double-digits, driven by realized price increases in Q1 and a reduction in start-up inefficiencies.

The company sees Q1 total revenues rising by 5%-7% Q/Q, with U.S. rig services revenues 5%-7% higher and coiled tubing services revenues jumping 20%-25%.

KEG also plans $30M-$35M in FY 2018 capex, and expects $75M in liquidity at the end of Q1 before improving over the balance of the year.