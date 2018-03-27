Sorrento down 8% on convertible debt deal, cautious SA article

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE -8.2% ) has left its modest premarket gain behind on modestly higher volume.

This morning it announced a $120.5M convertible debt deal convertible at $7.0125 per common share, virtually in line with yesterday's $7.00 close.

A bearish article was just published on Seeking Alpha by J Capital who believes the company virtually away Cynviloq, its most promising drug, for a pittance. Other red flags include the aforementioned capital raise that benefits a select group of investors close to the CEO and a high number of circular transactions that have failed to pay off.

