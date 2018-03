Embattled General Electric (GE +5.5% ) jumps the most in two years amid speculation that Warren Buffett will buy a stake in the company.

“It may be a plausible theory, given Buffett had recently spoken to the press that he might be interested in GE at the right price,” William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann tells Bloomberg.

GE’s surge follows a decline yesterday to the lowest since 2009; the stock is the worst performer on the Dow this year after also holding the dubious distinction last year.