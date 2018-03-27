AT&T turns FirstNet core live; Verizon unveils its public-safety core

FirstNet, the public-safety network built by AT&T (T +1.2% ), officially goes live today with the launch of the network core, the company says.

While buildout has been ongoing, the core built on physically separate hardware has been activated for the evolved packet core, which will serve as sort of operating system for an interoperable nationwide FirstNet experience.

Only FirstNet traffic will move through the core, AT&T says, and it's subject to constant monitoring by a team watching over network security.

It will start introduction of the full experience with a limited customer set, and move more customers likely in the April-May time frame. For many, it might be as simple as swapping out a commercial SIM with the FirstNet SIM.

Meanwhile, Verizon (VZ +1.6% ) says its public-safety private core will be generally available on Thursday. It will offer traffic segmentation, priority and pre-emption, improved security and enhanced service management and control, the company says, with pre-emption and mobile broadband priority service at no additional charge.

Verizon's core is connected to its Radio Access Network, using spectrum across several bands including 700 MHz, 800 MHz Cellular, 1.9 GHz PCS, and 1.7/2.1 GHz AWS bands.