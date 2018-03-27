The Chinese yuan is in rally mode

The onshore CNY exchange rate, which is a managed float against the USD, rose to the highest since 2015 on expectations that China will soften its stance on trade-related tensions.

OCBC Bank analysts said, "The sudden appreciation of CNY against the dollar shows that market believes that China is likely to compromise to ease the trade tension."

"The plan highlighted by Premier Li Keqiang last week, which covers four areas including goods trade, service trade, manufacturing sector & FDI, is likely to be the guideline on how China will further open its market.”

