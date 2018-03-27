Silver weakness signals slowing economic growth

Silver prices are down over 3% this year compared to a 3% gain for gold, raising the gold-to-silver ratio to over 82x, the highest since 2016.

Industrial uses account for 55% of total silver demand, according to the Silver Institute. A higher gold-to-silver ratio is seen as a negative economic indicator because money managers cut silver positioning when the outlook for growth is weakening, and gold rallies on rising equity volatility.

Hedge fund positioning in silver futures is the most bearish on record according to CFTC data. Positioning flipped rapidly from record long last year to record short now.

"There's just not many people looking to buy silver at this point in time," said Walter Pehowich of Dillon Gage Metals. "There's a lot of silver that comes out of the refineries, and they can't find a home for it," he added.

ETFs: SLV, AGQ, PSLV, USLV, SIVR, ZSL, SLVO, DSLV, DBS, USV, SHNY, DULL