Value investors should take a look at the U.K. - Citi

Bargain hunters can find good value in the U.K. according to Citi strategists, expecting more than 10% upside by the end of 2018.

The FTSE 100 is down 9% YTD, trailing broad European stock indices. The U.K. dividend yield relative to bond yields shows equity has only been cheaper twice in the last century.

“Uncertainty, coupled with extended concern over U.K. domestic politics, appears to have oiled the U.K. equity market’s de-rating: we think this presents opportunity,” says the team, even as it cuts its year-end FTSE target to 7,700.

ETFs: EWU, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, FLGB