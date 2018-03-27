Stifel cautious on Starbucks

Stifel Nicolaus says Starbucks (SBUX +0.7% ) isn't catching as big of a boost from its Crystal Ball Frappuccino introduction as some other limited-time offerings from the beverage company have delivered in the past.

Analyst Chris O'Cull warns that a Crystal Ball Frappuccino shortfall could lead to a miss with comparable sales, with analysts expecting extra traffic from the promotion.

Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Starbucks as it waits to see if the mid-May Happy Hour promotions from the chain add some punch to sales.