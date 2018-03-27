MLPs above water as Tallgrass Energy surges

Volatility in the energy MLP sector continues, with most tickers now up on the day after quickly falling to a session low earlier, with BofA Merrill Lynch saying retail flows have held up despite the group's selloff.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP +7.9% ) is up more than 8% intraday after its roll up by Tallgrass Energy GP, and some analysts say the consolidation could be the first of several among MLPs following the broad decline.

Among the most widely-held MLPs: ETP +0.6 %, EPD +0.2% , PAA +1.2% .

Canadian pipeline stocks also are outperforming after TransCanada (TRP +1.7% ) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Tudor Pickering, citing an improved outlook for AECO pricing; also, Enbridge (ENB +3.1% ) is up by more than 3%.

ETFs: AMLP, AMZA, KYN, AMJ, TYG, KYE, JMF, FMO, CEM, CBA, NML, SRV, MLPA, MLPI, FEN, NTG, GER, FEI, KMF, MLPQ, CEN, EMLP, MLPX, EMO, FPL, MIE, GMZ, DSE, TTP, SRF, CTR, MLPN, SMM, JMLP, MLPS, AMU, ENFR, ATMP, AMJL, MLPZ, IMLP, ILPRX, AMUB, MLPB, MLPO

Source: Bloomberg First Word