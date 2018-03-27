Treasury yields drop as stocks again turn shaky

Early gains for the averages have evaporated, with the S&P 500 now down 0.1% and the Nasdaq down a full 1% .

The "Big Brother" trio is leading declines, with Facebook off 3.7% , Google 2.3% , and Twitter 10.4% . Earlier, Andrew Left said Twitter was a short as its data-privacy vulnerability gets more airplay.

Tesla is down 6.3% and closing in on a 52-week low after Nvidia reportedly suspended self-driving car tests (Nvidia is off 7.3% ).

The 10-year Treasury yield is down six basis points to just under 2.80%. TLT +0.75% , TBT -1.5%

Ominously, junk is not following suit, with both HYG and JNK modestly lower on the session.

