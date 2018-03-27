B.C. city says to take Trans Mountain pipeline fight to Canada Supreme Court

The city of Burnaby, B.C., says it will ask the Supreme Court of Canada to consider a lower court decision that denied a request to appeal a ruling by the National Energy Board that allowed Kinder Morgan (KMI +0.9% ) to bypass local bylaws during construction of the pipeline expansion.

Burnaby's mayor says the Federal Court of Appeal did not give consideration to arguments made by the city and the provincial government; he says the Court should have explained why the provincial government was not allowed to protect B.C.’s environmental interests.