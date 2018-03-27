Google roundup: Acquisition target shuts down, AI text synthesizer, no Street in India

Camera tech company Lytro announces that it won’t be “taking on any new productions or providing professional services as we prepare to wind down the company. “

It was rumored last week that Google was buying the company for up to $40M but only wanted the tech and some employees.

AI text synthesizer: Google launches the Cloud Text-to-Speech AI voice synthesizer available to any developer or business.

Cloud Text-to-Speak offers 32 voices in 12 languages with customization for pitch and speed.

The cloud service is powered by WaveNet software that came from Google’s AI-focused DeepMind.

WaveNet was integrated into Google Assistant last fall.

Street View denial: India rejects Google’s proposal to launch its Street View service in the region.

Google first requested permission in 2015. An Indian media report last fall suggested the defense ministry had security concerns.

No official reason was provided for the denial.

