Twitter, down 9.9%, responds on its data licensing business

Responding (surely) to a new short report from Citron Research -- which said congressional scrutiny might end poorly for the company's data licensing business -- Twitter (TWTR -9.9% ) says "Twitter is public by its nature."

"Public Tweets are viewable and searchable by anyone. This is the power of Twitter," the company says in a tweet.

"To be clear - our data licensing business does not sell DMs" (direct messages, which are private communications between Twitter users). "Any reports to the contrary are wrong."

Citron said "Wait until the Senate hears Twitter's hidden secret": that the company will generate $400M this year from private data sales rather than advertising.

Twitter pointed to a blog entry detailing how its data licensing business uses the public data.

The stock's now at its lowest point since Feb. 7.