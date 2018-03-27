Canadian Solar cut to Underweight at J.P. Morgan on valuation

Canadian Solar (CSIQ -4.4% ) is lower after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $17 price target, saying the stock's 51% rally over the past year is excessive and upside likely is capped by the CEO’s non-binding take-private offer of $18.47/share.

"We do not expect a higher, competing offer to the CEO’s non-binding, take-private offer, and with industry fundamentals still challenging, we see potential for intensifying price-based competition, particularly in China after the 2H17 surge, which introduces downside risk for CSIQ revenues and EPS," writes JPM analyst Paul Coster.