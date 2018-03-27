Canadian Solar cut to Underweight at J.P. Morgan on valuation

Canadian Solar (CSIQ -4.4%) is lower after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $17 price target, saying the stock's 51% rally over the past year is excessive and upside likely is capped by the CEO’s non-binding take-private offer of $18.47/share.
"We do not expect a higher, competing offer to the CEO’s non-binding, take-private offer, and with industry fundamentals still challenging, we see potential for intensifying price-based competition, particularly in China after the 2H17 surge, which introduces downside risk for CSIQ revenues and EPS," writes JPM analyst Paul Coster.
The firm's top solar stock pick is Overweight-rated Solaredge Technologies (SEDG -1.1%), and Coster says investors also should watch Neutral-rated First Solar (FSLR -2.4%) for any buy-the-dip opportunities.