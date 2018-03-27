Nvidia launches self-driving simulation system, Kubernetes support

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announces the Drive Constellation system for running self-driving vehicle simulations.

Over 370 companies developing self-driving tech already use Nvidia’s Drive platform that serves as the backbone for Constellation.

The system is based on two servers with one simulating the vehicle’s sensors and the other the vehicle’s software that processes the simulation data.

Drive Constellation allows automakers and other developers to validate and strengthen the technology through billions of driving miles that allow for testing in difficult scenarios.

The system allows for testing that would prove impractical with a real vehicle and could ease safety concerns that followed Uber’s pedestrian fatality.

Nvidia says the system can “drive” 300,000 miles in five hours.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also announces the company’s GPUS will now support for the open source Kubernetes container orchestration system.

Nvidia shares are down 7% to $227.39.

