Wynn Resorts accused of covering up ex-CEO's conduct

Management at Wynn Resorts (WYNN +1% ) systematically told employees to keep quiet about allegations of sexual misconduct by ex-CEO Steve Wynn, according to an expose from The Wall Street Journal.

The piece relies on "dozens" of interviews with ex-employees of Wynn, and includes the allegation that staff was ordered to find damaging information on women who complained about Wynn's actions.

Wynn Resorts has a special board committee still investigating the issues related to Steve Wynn.

Shares of Wynn are up 7% over the last 30 days as investors have sized up the lasting impact of the scandal.