Google acquires GIF keyboard company

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) acquires GIF keyboard company Tenor for an undisclosed amount.

Tenor will operate as a separate brand in Google.

Tenor claims over 12B searches every month in its GIF database and allows advertisers to create sponsored GIFs that appear in the searches.

Google Images director of engineering Cathy Edwards says Tenor can help create more effective searches in Google Images and in the tech giant’s other products that utilize GIFs, like Gboard.

Competition: Giphy, which claims 300M daily active users and has brought in nearly $96M in private funding.

