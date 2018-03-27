Range Resources, Chesapeake Energy downgraded at Bernstein

Range Resources (RRC -5.2% ) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK -4.3% ) are sharply lower following downgrades from Bernstein, which thinks gas levered names, particularly those with significant debt loads, likely will struggle as lower natural gas prices compress cash margins.

Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett cuts RRC to Market Perform from Outperform with a $16 price target at CHK to Underperform from Market Perform with a $2.50 target; it also rates Cabot Oil & Gas (COG -0.9% ) and Southwestern Energy (SWN -4.5% ) at Market Perform.

In addition to the outlook for lower nat gas prices, Brackett also cites RRC's "failed" acquisition of its Terryville operations, which has hurt management credibility.

For CHK, Brackett believes the company needs for gas to be above $3.25/MMBtu or higher oil prices; but he also thinks higher oil prices are bearish for gas, and vice versa, meaning it's "difficult to envision a sustainable macro environment that would allow Chesapeake to thrive."

