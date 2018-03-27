Uber defeats taxi appeal in Philadelphia

Uber (Private:UBER) defeats an appeal by 80 taxi companies in Philadelphia that accused the company of monopolizing the market.

The unanimous U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision could help Uber fight against similar claims in other U.S. cities.

The taxi companies had claimed Uber’s presence caused taxi ridership to drop 30% and said 1,200 drivers left to join Uber. Medallion costs dropped from $545K in 2014 to $80K in 2016.

Circuit Judge Marjorie Rendell: “Inundating the Philadelphia taxicab market with Uber vehicles, even if it served to eliminate competitors, was not anticompetitive. Rather, this bolstered competition by offering customers lower prices, more available taxicabs, and a high-tech alternative to the customary method of hailing taxicabs and paying for rides.”

Previously: Uber ordered to suspend operations in Slovakia (March 27)