More from Apple's education event; analyst predicts next Watch features

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) education event included more than the launch of a lower-cost iPad that was nevertheless equal to the starting price of its current base model.

Apple also announced improvements to its iWork productivity suite to make handwritten notes easier and added free iCloud storage space for students.

The company released the new Schoolwork app to help teachers create assignments and track progress and announced that the previously launched Classroom teacher administration app would come to Mac computers in June.

In other Apple news, KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks a fourth-gen Apple Watch will release this fall that will have a 15% larger display and a “trendy” new design.

The Watch could also pack a longer-lasting battery and new health-monitoring sensors.

Last week, Kuo correctly predicted that the iPad announced today would have Apple Pencil support.

Apple shares are down 3% to $167.65.

