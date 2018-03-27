Brazil steelmaker CSN pledges to sell as much as $900M in assets

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID -2.9% ) expects to sell 2B-3B Brazilian reais in assets ($600M-$900M) this year to reduce its debt, CEO Benjamin Steinbruch says.

The CEO does not elaborate on potential assets that could be sold, but reports say the company's stake in rival steelmaker Usiminas could be the next step.

Steinbruch says debt ratios will be lower this year as CSN sells assets and improves operational results; CSN said last year it expected to reach a debt ratio equivalent to 3.5x annual EBITDA by year-end 2018, but the ratio was 5.6x in December.

J.P. Morgan analysts say CSN's debt ratios were "disappointing" and only "additional progress in the debt refinancing and asset sales would reduce worries over the company's capital structure."