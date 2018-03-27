Nvidia on crypto-driven GPU shortage

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang comments on the shortage of Nvidia (NVDA) GPUs due to cryptocurrency mining.

Huang says that cryptocurrency “is not our business. Gaming is growing and workstation is growing because of ray tracing” and the high-performance business is also growing. These are the areas where Huang would prefer to allocate units.

Huang previously told TechCrunch that Nvidia has to “build a whole lot more” to offset the cryptocurrency demands.

Nvidia shares closed today down 7.8% to $225.52.

