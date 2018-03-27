AT&T trial turns to Dish Network negotiating comments

Today at U.S. vs. AT&T (NYSE:T): The telecom giant has turned its attention to Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH), which has said that AT&T's $85B deal could hurt Dish's ability to reach a deal for Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) programming.

In cross-examination today, it pressed Sling TV president Warren Schlichting (who testified yesterday) on past statements from Dish honcho Charlie Ergen that pointed to taking tough tactics, including blackouts, in carriage negotiations.

Ergen had said during previous talks with Time Warner's Turner that it was "one of the easy ones to take down" and that blacking out CNN even during an election would be a "non-event."

Schlichting characterized those remarks not as dishonest but as negotiating tactics, and when AT&T lawyer Daniel Petrocelli said Ergen would be a "wildcat" with or without the merger, Schlichting said "Charlie is Charlie."

A disruption in the trial schedule yesterday was tied to a dispute over whether Schlichting, a key government witness, could testify despite admitting he read the testimony of Thursday's government witness -- a move that could have barred him from the trial.