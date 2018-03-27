Lululemon soars after strong comparable sales growth

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) reports comparable sales soared 12% in FQ4 to top the consensus estimate for a 8.6% increase. Comparable store sales were up 2%.

Direct to consumer sales rose 44% during the quarter.

Gross margin rose 200 bps Y/Y to 56.2% of sales. Operating margin was up 290 bps to 27.8%.

"We are seeing strong momentum across our business as we now move into 2018, which is further positioning us to achieve our 2020 revenue goal of $4 billion," says Lululemon COO Stuart Haselden.

Looking ahead, Lululemon expects FY19 revenue of $2.985B to $3.022B and FY19 EPS of $3.00 to $3.08 vs. $3.03 consensus.

Shares of Lululemon are up 9.14% AH to $85.90 (52-week high).

Previously: Lululemon Athletica beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (March 27)