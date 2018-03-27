Brookfield’s $4.6B deal for Westinghouse approved by bankruptcy judge

A bankruptcy judge has approved Brookfield Business Partners' (NYSE:BBU) $4.6B acquisition of Westinghouse Electric, WSJ reports, setting up the company’s exit from bankruptcy under new ownership.

The deal will be financed by ~$1B in equity and $3B in long-term debt and the assumption of other obligations.

Westinghouse plunged into Chapter 11 in March 2017, seeking to reorganize around its nuclear services business, which it said remained profitable; the sale to BBU also helps Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY), its Japanese corporate parent, lower its tax bill and improve its balance sheet.