Pareteum -10.7% after Q4 sees bigger operating loss

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) has slipped 10.7% after hours after posting record revenue growth in Q4 earnings, but higher costs that led to a bigger operating loss.

On $4.02M in revenues, net loss narrowed to $7.52M.

Adjusted EBITDA swung to a $708,000 gain from a year-ago loss of $3.8M.

"We are well positioned for growth and profitability having structured our technology and operational platform to scale our business and are now focused in converting backlog to revenue, servicing our clients, selling into new geographical markets and industries and creating shareholder value," says Founder/Chairman Hal Turner.

Connections came to 1.711M, up from 1.273M at the end of Q3 and 1.14M at the end of 2016.

Backlog conversion was 104-124% throughout the year.

For 2018, it's guiding to revenue gains of at least 50% over 2017, based on a 36-month backlog of $147M. "As we convert backlog to connections, our revenue will increase and for every incremental dollar of revenue, we expect contribution to our bottom line," it says, targeting gross margins of 70-75% and operating margins of 15-20%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

