Logitech announces Crayon stylus for the new iPad

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) announces the Logitech Crayon stylus as a cheaper alternative to the Apple Pencil.

The Crayon has palm rejection, sub-pixel accuracy, and tilt support like the Apple Pencil but seems to lack pressure sensitivity.

The Crayon has a flatter, safety-focused design that could make it a better fit for younger students using the new iPad.

Price: Crayon is $49 and the Pencil is $99.

The catch: The Crayon will make its debut this summer but only to education sales channels.

Logitech shares closed today down 2.8% to $36.42 but are up 1.3% aftermarket.

