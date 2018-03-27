Competitor discounting impacts Sonic

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) reports system same-store sales fell 2.9% in FQ2 vs. +0.5% expected. Franchise drive-ins saw a 2.8% decline in comparable sales, while company drive-ins were down even more with a 3.8% tail-off.

Total costs were 88.6% of sales during the quarter vs. 89.0% a year ago. Payroll costs edged up 30 bps to 39.7% of sales.

CEO update: "Our second quarter same-store sales decline reflected unfavorable weather and continued aggressive discounting by the competition. Excluding the impact of weather, which was a particular challenge in January and February, same-store sales were flat, consistent with the first quarter and indicative of stable underlying sales performance during the first half of our fiscal year."

Sonic expects same-store sales to be down 1% to up 1% for FY18. Drive-in-level margins of 15.0% to 15.5% are anticipated.

Shares of Sonic are down 5.29% AH to $24.00.

