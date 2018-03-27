Dominion Energy launches 20M-share offering

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) -1% after-hours as it announces a public offering of 20M common shares in connection with forward sale agreements, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 3M shares.

Dominion says it plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including debt reduction and support for its regulated growth capital investments.

Separately, the company reaffirms its guidance for Q1 operating EPS of $0.95-$1.15 vs. $1.05 analyst consensus and FY 2018 EPS of $3.80-$4.25 vs. $4.04 consensus, as well as its intention to increase its dividend by 10%/share annually through 2020.

Dominion announces credit improvement initiatives, including debt financing of the Cove Point liquefied natural gas facility this year while utilizing the proceeds to reduce parent-level debt, and sales of non-core assets that could include the company's interest in Blue Racer Midstream.

Finally, Dominion says it is reviewing options for Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) in the wake of the FERC policy revision, and in the interim recommends raising the Q1 distribution per unit by 5% Q/Q.