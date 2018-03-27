Netlist +2.5% after revenues rise 50%, losses narrow

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) is up 2.5% after hours following a Q4 earnings report where it grew revenues half again and narrowed its net loss.

Gross profit inched up to $0.4M from $0.3M.

Net loss fell to $3.1M from a year-ago loss of $3.92M. EBITDA loss shrank to $2.9M from a year-ago $3.7M.

"This year, we are committed to growing the NV/EV business and licensing our intellectual property amid an exploding high-performance memory market," says CEO C.K. Hong.

At Dec. 30, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $9.5M, with working capital at $7.7M and total assets at $18.8M. Total debt net of discount and accrued interest was $16.8M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

