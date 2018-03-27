NAFTA is biggest risk to Mexican peso - Bloomberg survey

It's not the presidential election that is the biggest risk to the Mexican currency this year, it's NAFTA renegotiations, according to upwards of 100 FX professionals surveyed by Bloomberg.

"Anything affecting trade will be reflected and eventually adjust the value of the currency," said Alejandro Cuadrado, global head of foreign exchange at BBVA in New York.

Most traders expect an 8% drop (at most) in the peso this year, forecasting USD/MXN to be between 18 and 20. The currency pair is currently trading at 18.3953, up 0.07%, according to data from Bloomberg.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, DBMX, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX