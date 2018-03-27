Stocks buckle in late trading amid tech rout

Stocks suffered a sharp selloff in the final hour of trading, weighed by a violent downturn in tech stocks that pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq index lower by 2.9%.

The S&P 500 finished slightly above its session low, closing ~25 points above its 200-day simple moving average (2,587).

The S&P's tech sector finished at the bottom of today's standings with a 3.5% shellacking, as the FAANG names - Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet - dropped between 2.5% and 6%.

NVIDIA sank 7.8% after temporarily suspending autonomous driving tests in an effort to learn more about last week's fatal Uber crash, while Tesla, a leader in autonomous driving technology, plunged 8.2% and Twitter tumbled 12% following negative commentary from Citron Research.

The financials group (-2%) fell, as a wave of buying in government bonds pushed the 10-year Treasury yield 6 bps lower to 2.79%, its lowest settlement in seven weeks.

Seven of the 11 S&P sectors finished lower, with less-risky groups such as utilities (+1.5%), telecom services (+0.5%), consumer staples (+0.1%) and real estate (+0.1%) the top performers.

U.S. May WTI crude oil closed -0.5% at $65.25/bbl.