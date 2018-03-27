Report: Uber will end autonomous auto testing in California

Uber (Private:UBER) intends to end all testing of driverless autos in California, the San Francisco Chronicle reports, noting the company's pulled a renewal of its current permit for testing.

Uber had temporarily suspended testing in San Francisco as well as Tempe, Ariz., Pittsburgh, and Toronto, in the wake of the Arizona accident where one of its vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian.

The current permit expires March 31.

Uber would have to apply for a new permit before resuming autonomous testing in the state, and that application would "need to address any follow-up analysis or investigations from the recent crash in Arizona and may also require a meeting with the department,” the California DMV wrote the company.

