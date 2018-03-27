Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further, CEO says

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) has no plans to add more drilling rigs if oil prices continue to climb, CEO Bryan Sheffield said today at the Scotia Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans.

PE plans to run eight drilling rigs and five fracking crews this year in the Permian Basin, but beyond that the company will focus on boosting returns, the CEO says.

PE has been considered one of the more aggressive shale producers in recent years, and the conservative turn on its rig count comes amid pressure on the shale industry to focus more on shareholder returns.