Better not count on Buffett for a GE quick fix, says Bloomberg's Sutherland

General Electric (NYSE:GE) investors "can't count on Warren Buffett for a quick fix," and "a long, slow grind" is far more likely, Bloomberg's Brooke Sutherland writes.

GE shares spiked as much as 6.4% in today's trade on rumors of a Buffett investment, but "there's no clear genesis for this chatter or a logical reason why it should surface today," Sutherland says.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) gave GE a cash infusion during the financial crisis but has sold the bulk of its resulting equity holding, and Sutherland says Buffett did not sound enthusiastic about the company in a February CNBC interview when he said he was "staggered" by GE's $15B reserve shortfall in a legacy insurance business, and that "I don't understand the whole place."

There would be more potential for Buffett to put some cash to work buying businesses GE is looking sell, such as the locomotives division, which could be an "interesting fit" with BRK's Burlington Northern Santa Fe, according to Sutherland.