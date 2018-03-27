Mexican oil auction sees patchy demand

Mexico's auction of 35 shallow-water blocks in the Gulf of Mexico brought mixed results, amid promises by the front-runner in the country's July 1 presidential election to review contracts awarded.

The country’s oil regulator awarded 16 blocks to companies including Spain’s Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY), France’s Total (NYSE:TOT), Italy’s Eni (NYSE:E), the U.K.’s Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) and Mexico’s state-run Pemex, which was the biggest winner overall.

Companies focused on areas suspected to hold oil, such as the blocks offered in the Cuencas del Sureste basin, but mostly overlooked the gas-rich blocks at the Burgos and Tampico-Misantla-Veracruz basins.