General Mills prices $1B equity offering at $44/share

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has priced its public equity offering tied to its acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products at $44/share.

The company's offering 22,727,273 shares of common stock, with a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 2,272,727 shares at the offering price.

Net proceeds for the Blue Buffalo acquisition are expected at $970M.

Joint book-runners are Goldman Sachs and BofA Merrill Lynch. The offering's expected to close on Monday.

Shares closed today at $45.31; they're down 1.1% after hours to $44.81.

