Energy Transfer's Mariner East pipeline spills more fluid in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania environmental regulators have issued another violation notice to Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE:ETP) Sunoco Mariner East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline for releasing drilling fluids into a wetland, although this release totaled less than a gallon.

Nevertheless, it is the latest of a total of 108 inadvertent releases, or spills, which have prompted the state's Department of Environmental Protection to issue 46 notices of violation, slowing construction of ETP's $2.5B project.

The latest violation comes after regulators on March 7 suspended operations of ETP’s Sunoco Mariner East 1 liquids pipeline after sinkholes were discovered near the project.

The shutdown of Mariner 1 and delays for Mariner 2 have forced shippers to find other venues for their liquids, which analysts say likely is causing more ethane to be rejected into the region’s natural gas pipelines.