Bloomberg: Cushman & Wakefield interviews advisers for IPO

Real estate brokerage giant Cushman & Wakefield is interviewing advisers for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reports.

The company, backed by Fort Worth, Texas-based TPG, may be looking to take advantage of healthy appreciation by its public peers CBRE Group (CBG, up 57% since C&W started informal talks with banks last year) and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL, up 76% in that time frame).

After a two-year lull in IPOs for real estate services, management and operations firms, six companies came out starting in May of last year.

TPG led a group of investors acquiring Cushman & Wakefield three years ago for about $2B including debt; it's since become the world's third-largest real estate brokerage.