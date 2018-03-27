WSJ: Honda to halt Accord production for 11 days through July

Honda’s (NYSE:HMC) plant in Marysville, Ohio, will stop production of the Accord for 11 days over the next few months through July, as the company works to adjust bloated inventories, WSJ reports.

HMC’s dealer inventory of the Accord totaled more than 100 days’ supply in February, much higher than considered healthy for the industry, according to data from WardsAuto.com.

Accord sales are down 12.9% Y/Y to 37,430 units sold YTD through February, while Toyota (NYSE:TM) has seen a 2.3% increase in Camry sales through February to 48,929 vehicles.