Bloomberg: Facebook delays home speaker preview amid data scandal

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will not unveil new home products at its major developer conference in May, in part because of the outrage over its privacy practices in the wake of Cambridge Analytica's unauthorized mining of Facebook users' data, Bloomberg reports.

FB's new hardware products, connected speakers with digital-assistant and video-chat capabilities, are undergoing a deeper review to ensure that they make the right trade-offs regarding user data, according to the report.

The devices are part of FB’s plan to become more intimately involved with users’ everyday social lives by using artificial intelligence, but the company believes now may be the wrong time to ask consumers for their trust.