U.S. set to borrow $294B this week

Uncle Sam plans to sell about $294B of debt this week, the highest weekly figure since the record set during the 2008 financial crisis.

It comes amid concerns about declining federal revenue due to tax cuts and increased spending in Washington.

Those worries have helped drive up Treasury rates this year, from 2.4% in January to nearly 3%, unnerving stock market investors.

