Tech weighs on futures ahead of GDP

Equity markets are wobbly once again amid a tech shakeout, but investors today will also be focusing on the U.S. economy and GDP data.

The third estimate for the fourth-quarter is expected to show output growing at a 2.7% annualized rate instead of the 2.5% pace reported last month.

The Commerce Department will also publish its advance estimates for February goods trade deficit, retail and wholesale inventories, which could have an impact on Q1 GDP forecasts.

Futures: Dow -0.3% . S&P -0.3% . Nasdaq -0.9% . Crude -1% to $64.59. Gold +0.3% to $1346. 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.75%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV