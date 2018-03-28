DollarDays announces Jim Jacobs as new CFO

DollarDays (OTCPK:AASL) appointed Jim Jacobs as Chief Financial Officer, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Ronald C. Pruett, Jr.

"We are thrilled to have Jim on board as Chief Financial Officer, especially during this exciting time in our company's trajectory," said Ronald C. Pruett Jr., Chief Executive Officer of DollarDays. "Jim is a financial executive with extensive experience leading business transformations. I'm confident that with Jim's assistance we will be well positioned to accomplish our business objectives moving forward."

Previously, Jacobs served as the Chief Financial Officer of JUST Goods, Inc.

Jacobs currently serves on the advisory boards of Pinnacle Transplant Technologies and HIMS/Health Information Management Systems.

Press Release