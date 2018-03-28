Bilibili announces pricing of initial public offering

Bilibili (Pending:BILI) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 42M American depositary shares at a price to the public of $11.50 per ADS for a total offering size of $483M.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today under the symbol “BILI.”

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 6.3M shares, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint bookrunners.

Press Release