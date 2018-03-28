KBR awarded ammonia plant contract for HURL project in India

KBR (NYSE:KBR) won an ammonia plant contract by Toyo Engineering Corporation for the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd for greenfield urea project in Gorakhpur, India.

As per the agreement the comapny will provide licensing and basic engineering design services for the project.

"We are pleased that KBR's ammonia technology has been selected for the first greenfield urea plant being set-up by HURL as part of this initiative by the Government of India," said John Derbyshire, President, KBR Technology & Consulting. "This project will be an important milestone for India to meet its urea demand and KBR is honored and proud to be a part of this project."

