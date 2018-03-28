UK retail sales fall in March, hit by snow

British retail sales fell for the first time in five months in March to -8 citing heavy snowfall, stagnating household incomes, and weak consumer confidence, in a monthly survey conducted between Feb. 27 and March 14.

Retailers expected sales volumes and orders to grow in April but only at a subdued pace.

The Bank of England has said it expects overall economic growth in Britain in the first quarter of 2018 might have been slower than it previously expected because of the snowfall.

Source: Investing.com

