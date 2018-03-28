Concho Resources to buy RSP Permian in $9.5B all-stock deal

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) agrees to acquire RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) in an all-stock deal valued at ~$9.5B including debt.

RSP shareholders will get 0.320 of CXO shares for each stock held, or $50.24/share, a ~29% premium to RSP's Tuesday closing price; upon completion, CXO shareholders will own 74.5% of the company and RSP shareholders of RSP will own the rest.

CXO says the deal expands its Permian Basin portfolio to ~640K net acres, creating "the largest crude oil and natural gas producer from unconventional shale in the Permian Basin."

The combined company will run the largest drilling program in the Permian Basin, with 27 rigs